NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.20.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

