NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.47.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $298.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

