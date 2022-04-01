NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $563.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.33. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $524.19 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.