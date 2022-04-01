NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 12,805 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $205.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.60.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

