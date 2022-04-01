NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 14,300 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

