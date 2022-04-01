NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 33,097 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,097 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

