NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,937 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after buying an additional 608,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 874,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 543,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

