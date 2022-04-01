NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 204,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

