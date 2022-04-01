NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 3.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 26.9% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G opened at $43.51 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

G has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

