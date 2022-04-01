Node Runners (NDR) Price Hits $20.17 on Top Exchanges

Node Runners (NDR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Node Runners has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $495,652.05 and approximately $2,116.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for approximately $20.17 or 0.00042962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00108654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars.

