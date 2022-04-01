Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.25. Nomura shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 6,806 shares traded.

NMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Nomura alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.