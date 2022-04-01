Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.25. Nomura shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 6,806 shares traded.
NMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.