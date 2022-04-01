Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $68,299,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

