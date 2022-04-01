Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Up 3%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOUGet Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.88. Approximately 58,658 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 53,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.62.

The company has a market cap of C$490.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.99.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

