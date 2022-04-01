Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 3.4%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$48.37 million and a PE ratio of 24.40.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

