Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 3.4%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$48.37 million and a PE ratio of 24.40.
Nova Leap Health Company Profile (CVE:NLH)
