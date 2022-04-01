NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%.

NBY stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

