Novacoin Market Cap Reaches $272,626.52 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $272,626.52 and $1.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,435.77 or 0.99858694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00064065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

