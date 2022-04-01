Nucleus Vision Hits 1-Day Volume of $984,880.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00037222 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00109150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.