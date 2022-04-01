Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

