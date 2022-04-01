NULS (NULS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.35 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $46.84 million and $8.35 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.83 or 0.07441514 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,268.43 or 0.99978004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00055417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

