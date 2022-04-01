Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $13.89 on Friday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 7,277.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
