Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $13.89 on Friday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 7,277.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.