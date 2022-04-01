NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Shares Up 1.2%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.66. 9,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVSF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

