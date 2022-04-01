Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops One Day Volume of $93.22 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $977.74 million and approximately $93.22 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

