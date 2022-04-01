OctoFi Price Reaches $3.84 on Major Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00008313 BTC on popular exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $7,938.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00037171 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00109137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

