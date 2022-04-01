Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. 21,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 46,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

