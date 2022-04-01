Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. 21,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 46,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
About Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Group International (ODYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.