Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0002

Odyssey (OCN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $11,138.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

