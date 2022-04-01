Oikos (OKS) Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Oikos (OKS) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Oikos has a total market cap of $939,852.79 and $8,481.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.95 or 0.07281409 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.49 or 0.99951371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

