Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.47.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $298.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.