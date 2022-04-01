Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Gap Down to $7.13

Oncology Institute Inc (The) (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.98. Oncology Institute shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $4,550,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000.

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

