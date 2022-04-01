Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Gap Down to $7.13

Oncology Institute Inc (The) (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.98. Oncology Institute shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 225 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000.

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

