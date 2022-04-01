Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.50

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.
Ophir Energy Company Profile (LON:OPHR)
