Oppenheimer Increases Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Price Target to $10.00

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of CELU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 188,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,958. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.
Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELU)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.