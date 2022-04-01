Oppenheimer Increases Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Price Target to $10.00

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CELU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 188,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,958. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Celularity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

