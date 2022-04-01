Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lessened by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

