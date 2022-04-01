Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,660,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 18,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,713. The firm has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.