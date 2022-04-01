Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Given New €9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Orange by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

