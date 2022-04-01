Orbs One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.25 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $263.26 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00037222 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00109150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

