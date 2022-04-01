Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells $606,375.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ORA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.54. 297,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,850. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

