Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Short Interest Update

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 10,970,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 10,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 104,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128,684 shares during the last quarter. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $18,086,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

