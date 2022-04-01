Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Up 24.9% in March

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. 1,285,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,930. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.