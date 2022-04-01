Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Up 24.9% in March

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 905,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 537,434 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,930. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

