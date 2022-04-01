OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 61,562 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,280,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,279. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

