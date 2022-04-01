Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 7,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ovintiv by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. 103,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

