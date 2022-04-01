Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 115,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:OXBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oxbridge Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.