Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,127.68

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,127.68 ($14.77) and traded as low as GBX 658.73 ($8.63). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 674 ($8.83), with a volume of 108,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.55) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,634 ($21.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of £613.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 737.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

