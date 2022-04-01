Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,646,231 shares.The stock last traded at $7.17 and had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.