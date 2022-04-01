Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.97

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.97 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 58,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of £122.90 million and a P/E ratio of 41.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.97.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.