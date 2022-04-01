P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Stephens

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.33 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PTSI traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,036. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $362.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.51.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

