P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Balkin acquired 15,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

PIII traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 122,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,587. P3 Health Partners has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P3 Health Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

