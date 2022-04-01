PAC Global Achieves Market Cap of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007772 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00168110 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00309810 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.