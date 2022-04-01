PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $20.78. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 6,334 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

