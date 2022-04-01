Pallapay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $458,189.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $458,189.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.46 or 0.07437509 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,176.39 or 0.99997439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00055024 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

